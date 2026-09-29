Turkmenistan, Russia's Tatarstan discuss economic cooperation

Photo: The press office of the Rais of Russia's Tatarstan Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Turkmenistan and Russia’s Tatarstan discussed prospects for developing bilateral economic, scientific and technical cooperation yesterday during talks in Ashgabat.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following a meeting between Chairperson of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Tatarstan Head Rustam Minnikhanov, who paid a visit to Turkmenistan.

The sides highlighted the role of the Turkmenistan-Tatarstan working group on economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation as a mechanism for bilateral partnership.

They also noted the importance of regular high-level contacts in identifying promising areas of cooperation, including talks held during Berdimuhamedov’s visit to Tatarstan in May 2026.

According to the press service, the cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tatarstan is developing within the broader framework of bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and Russia.

“In this context, the special role of the Turkmen-Tatarstan Working Group on Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation was highlighted as an effective mechanism for bilateral partnership,” the report says.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan have developed a structured framework for trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation. A joint working group coordinates bilateral cooperation, with its 10th meeting held in November 2025. The sides identified trade, oil and gas, energy and industry as priority areas, alongside transport, IT, textiles, agriculture, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

Economic ties include cooperation with Tatarstan-based industrial companies. According to Tatarstan’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, bilateral foreign trade turnover increased by 13.4% in 2024. Tatarstan’s exports to Turkmenistan included fuel and oil, land transport equipment and machinery, while imports from Turkmenistan included plastics and wool. Turkmenistan was also described as one of the largest Central Asian consumers of KAMAZ vehicles, with more than 10,000 KAMAZ vehicles in the country.

High-level contacts continued in 2026. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited Kazan in May to participate in the KazanForum and met with Tatarstan’s Rais Rustam Minnikhanov. The meeting focused on further developing cooperation, while Tatarstan has continued to identify joint projects and industrial cooperation with Turkmenistan as areas for expansion.