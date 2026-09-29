KBR, Trinzic to hold separate investor days ahead of planned spin-off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. KBR and Trinzic, the planned independent company to be formed through the spin-off of KBR’s Mission Technology Solutions (MTS) business, will hold separate Investor Day events in New York City in November, KBR said.

KBR’s Investor Day will take place on November 11, while Trinzic will hold its event on November 12. The events are intended to provide investors with an opportunity to hear directly from the leadership teams of the two businesses ahead of the planned separation.

At KBR’s Investor Day, the company’s executive leadership will discuss its strategy, growth outlook, financial framework and capital allocation priorities as a focused standalone company following the separation.

Trinzic’s future executive leadership team will outline its strategic vision, market position, long-term growth opportunities and financial outlook as an independent publicly traded company.

The planned separation is expected to be completed on January 4, 2027, subject to regulatory approvals, final approval by KBR’s Board of Directors and other customary conditions. KBR has said the transaction is intended to be tax-free to KBR and its shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Following the spin-off, KBR will retain its Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS) business, while the Mission Technology Solutions business will operate as Trinzic. KBR said the separation is designed to create two focused standalone companies with distinct business profiles.

KBR will continue to focus on technology, engineering and lifecycle solutions for industrial, energy and infrastructure markets. The company expects to have about 15,000 employees across more than 40 countries following the separation.

Trinzic, meanwhile, will focus on mission technology supporting national security, human performance, global operations and space. KBR expects the new company to launch with more than $5 billion in annual revenue and 18,000 employees, with operations at around 60 locations globally. (KBR Investors)

KBR unveiled the Trinzic name and branding in July as part of preparations for the separation. The company said the name was derived from the word “intrinsic,” reflecting what it described as the business’s essential capabilities and expertise in complex, mission-critical environments.

“Trinzic represents who KBR Mission Tech has always been at our core: an essential partner bringing innovation and trusted execution to the missions that matter most,” KBR President and CEO Stuart Bradie said when the new identity was unveiled.

“The new Trinzic brand represents both our strong heritage and the tremendous opportunity ahead,” he added.

In September, KBR appointed Michael LaRouche as President and CEO-Designate of Trinzic. LaRouche, who has held senior positions at Serco, SAIC, Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, is responsible for shaping the future company’s strategy and overseeing preparations for the separation. (KBR Investors)

“We’re building Trinzic on an incredible foundation of deep technical capabilities, mission expertise and the trust of our customers to perform when there is no margin for error,” LaRouche said.

He said the future company would focus on “moving with greater agility, embracing innovation and creating even more value for our customers and shareholders.” (KBR Investors)

The two Investor Days will provide further details on the businesses’ strategies and financial outlooks ahead of the planned January separation. Both events will be webcast live, with presentation materials made available on the respective event days.