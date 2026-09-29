Iran keen to increase electricity imports from Azerbaijan – Tavanir

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Iran is interested in increasing the volume of electricity it imports from Azerbaijan, the managing director of Iran's Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company (Tavanir), Mohammad Allahdad, said during a meeting with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Energy, Elnur Soltanov, in Tehran on September 28.

This was announced in a statement by Iran's Ministry of Energy.

"Iran and Azerbaijan are two friendly, neighboring, and fraternal countries. The two nations share cultural, historical, and technical ties, and a partnership has been established between them in the electricity sector," he said.

Allahdad noted that key areas of focus include increasing direct electricity imports from Azerbaijan, developing and upgrading joint hydroelectric power plants, and implementing gas-for-electricity swap arrangements.

The CEO added that, based on the discussions held and existing potential, there is an expectation that conditions will be created to increase energy imports from Azerbaijan during the upcoming cold months.

The TAVANIR official pointed out that experts from both countries would examine technical aspects and potential grid interconnection points to determine the volume of electricity to be imported, taking existing capabilities into account. Allahdad noted that cooperation in the electricity sector between Iran and Azerbaijan exists in various border regions, including the border with Nakhchivan. Developing and strengthening electrical connections and energy cooperation between the two countries could pave the way for the further development of bilateral relations in the coming years.