Turkmenistan president meets Toyo Engineering CEO to discuss cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with TOYO Engineering President and CEO Eiji Hosoi yesterday in Ashgabat to discuss further bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of Turkmen government. The meeting took place during celebrations marking the 35th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence, with Hosoi visiting the country to attend the events.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov said that Japanese companies have implemented several projects in Turkmenistan’s gas and chemical industries in recent years.

He also noted that Turkmenistan and TOYO Engineering Corporation have established productive cooperation.

Hosoi expressed appreciation for the conditions provided for Japanese companies operating in Turkmenistan and confirmed TOYO Engineering’s readiness to continue contributing to the country’s economic development.

The sides expressed confidence in further developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and TOYO Engineering.

“As has been emphasized, relations between the two countries are based on the principles of mutual respect and support. The Turkmen side highly values its dialogue with Japan. Today, bilateral relations encompass a wide range of areas of cooperation, including politics, trade, and the economy, as well as social, cultural, and humanitarian spheres,” the report noted.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Trend, TOYO Engineering has also reaffirmed its interest in contributing to Turkmenistan’s industrial development.

"TOYO remains interested in contributing to Turkmenistan's industrial development, particularly in the gas-chemical and fertilizer sectors, while evaluating each future opportunity on its technical and commercial merits," the company told Trend.

The company also identified modernization of existing facilities, major overhauls and operation and maintenance support as potential areas for further cooperation. TOYO has experience in Turkmenistan through the Kiyanly Polymer Plant and, together with its consortium partner, was awarded the first phase of a major overhaul of the complex in 2025.

For reference, TOYO Engineering Corporation is one of Japan's leading engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies, founded in 1961 and positioning itself globally under the concept of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community." The company specializes in gas processing, petrochemicals, fertilizers, power infrastructure, hydrogen, carbon management, and other industrial projects, while also expanding digital engineering and sustainability-oriented solutions across its international operations.

Turkmenistan has become one of TOYO's longest-standing markets in Central Asia. In 2018, the company completed the Kiyanly Polymer Plant for Turkmengaz, delivering a gas separation unit, a 400,000-ton-per-year ethylene plant and an 80,000-ton-per-year polypropylene plant using its proprietary COREFLUX technology. Since 2025, TOYO has been carrying out a major overhaul of the Kiyanly complex together with Türkiye's Rönesans Endüstri Tesisleri, while in February 2026 the partners signed a second-phase cooperation memorandum with Turkmenhimiya. Earlier this year, TOYO President and CEO Eiji Hosoi described Turkmenistan as one of the company's main partners during talks with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.