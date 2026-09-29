Yelo Bank offers gold owners loans starting from 1% monthly!

Everyone has plans: educating a child, a long-awaited family vacation, starting a home renovation, or making a fresh new start. Sometimes, only one step remains to bring those plans to life. Quite often, gold jewelry simply sits at home in a jewelry box, merely preserving its intrinsic value. Yelo Bank offers an opportunity to turn that gold into active support for future plans!



The Bank provides gold-secured loans of up to 50,000 AZN with interest rates starting from just 1% monthly and repayment terms of up to 48 months.



Flexible payment methods:



Equal monthly installments: Plan the budget precisely in advance by paying the same amount each month.

Plan the budget precisely in advance by paying the same amount each month. Grace period option: Pay only the monthly interest during the loan term, and settle the principal amount in a single lump sum at the end of the term.



Gold is in reliable hands! Yelo Bank evaluates gold at high market rates and ensures complete safety in secure vaults, stored within individually numbered special envelopes. Clients can focus entirely on their plans while the Bank takes full care of their gold.



Payment is simple and convenient. Loan repayments can be made in seconds without visiting a branch—via the Yelo App, the yelo.az website, or any payment terminal.



Don't postpone plans; leverage the power of gold assets today! Read more: https://ylb.az/48TzK2O.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!