Tajikistan and Iran discuss prospects for bilateral relations

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Tajikistan and Iran discussed prospects for developing bilateral relations during a meeting in Dushanbe on September 25, 2026.

According to the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Farrukh Sharifzoda and Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran for Financial and Administrative Affairs Mehdi Sobhan.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations," the statement said.

The sides also discussed expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, they confirmed their readiness to continue constructive dialogue and further coordination aimed at addressing existing issues.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan and Iran maintain diplomatic relations and regularly hold political consultations and high-level meetings. Bilateral cooperation covers a range of areas, including trade and economic relations, transport, energy, investment and cultural and humanitarian ties.

The two countries have also continued contacts through government institutions and business circles, with discussions focused on expanding practical cooperation and strengthening bilateral economic and political ties.