Azerbaijani medalists of Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships return home (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Azerbaijani gold and bronze medalists of the Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships, held in Pesaro, Italy, on September 24-27, have returned home.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

According to the report, the gymnasts were welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by federation representatives, their families, and members of the media.

The women's group representing the country in the senior category - Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, and Nazrin Zeyniyeva - won the world championship title in the balance routine, marking the first time a women's group from Azerbaijan has achieved this feat in the history of the sport. After placing first in the qualification round with a score of 28.330, the gymnasts scored 28.580 in the final, surpassing all their competitors.

The men's pair, Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, also reached the podium in the balance routine. Having placed third in the qualifiers with a score of 28.550, the pair improved their result to 28.950 in the final to secure the bronze medal.