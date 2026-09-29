Iran highlights capacity to export 400K barrels of crude oil by rail

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Iran has the capacity to export 300,000-400,000 barrels of crude oil daily via rail and road networks.

This was stated by a member of the Iranian Parliament's Presiding Board, Meysam Zohurian, during his address.

"Initiating crude oil exports via rail and road could pave the way for the development of non-maritime routes and, subsequently, the construction of pipelines, given their economic viability," he noted.

Zohurian stated that following the imposition of a maritime blockade against Iran, consultations and the activation of new routes have led to a significant -10% - increase in rail freight transport from China to Iran. While these routes may not serve as a complete substitute for maritime shipping, they could enable Iran to substantially maintain its foreign trade during emergency situations.

Zohurian pointed out that the primary challenge in rail freight transport is the unidirectional flow of cargo; the bulk of the freight consists of imports into Iran, and in some instances, trains return empty. The solution to this issue is to strengthen rail-based exports. Strengthening rail exports can also reduce freight transport costs.

Meanwhile, as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and the U.S. regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's import and export of goods through the strait have sharply declined. To counter this, Iran is striving to maintain trade volumes with neighboring countries via road and rail networks.