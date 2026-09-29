Uzbekistan, World Bank focus on mining value chains, sector development

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan and the World Bank discussed sustainable development of the country’s mining and geological sectors, including regulatory improvements, international standards and the development of value chains, during a meeting on Sept. 28.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between First Deputy Minister F. Khamidova, ministry officials and representatives of a World Bank delegation to review areas for further bilateral cooperation in the sector.

The sides discussed improving government policies governing mining and geology, introducing advanced international standards and developing value chains to increase the economic value generated across the mining sector.

“Strengthening cooperation with international partners on modern standards, effective policies and value-chain development is important for the sustainable development of Uzbekistan’s mining and geological sectors,” the ministry said.

Moreover, the meeting covered a project aimed at developing the national Women in Mining Uzbekistan platform. The initiative is designed to strengthen the professional and leadership skills of women working in the mining sector and expand their participation in technical and management positions.

The platform is expected to provide a framework for supporting women’s professional development and creating greater opportunities for their participation across different areas of the mining and geological industries.

The discussions form part of Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to modernize its mining and geological sectors, improve sector governance and introduce international practices. Cooperation with the World Bank is also focused on developing human capital alongside institutional and industry reforms.