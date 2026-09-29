Kazakhstan to invest $4bn in six grain processing projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan plans to implement six large investment projects for deep grain processing with a total capacity of 5.8 million tons by 2029, with total investment estimated at $4 billion, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Azat Sultanov said at a government meeting today.

The projects are being implemented as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions to increase the share of agricultural raw material processing and production of higher value-added goods. The total investment in all planned grain-processing projects is estimated at $4 billion.

According to Sultanov, two deep corn-processing projects have already been commissioned this year - Kazkrakhmal LLP in Turkistan region and a project by China’s Fufeng Group in Zhambyl region.

“Separate work is being carried out in the field of sugar beet processing. The modernization of the Koksu sugar plant has been completed, increasing its capacity to 3,000 tons of raw materials per day, and a similar project has been launched at the Taraz sugar plant,” the deputy minister said.

He added that total investment in the two sugar plants amounted to 22.4 billion tenge (about $50.7 million). The launch of the plants and the start of raw material acceptance are scheduled for October 2026.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan has harvested 83% of its grain crop area, with 19.9 million tons of grain threshed so far. The average yield stands at 14.7 centners per hectare.