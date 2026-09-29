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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 29

Iran News 29 September 2026 09:16 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 29
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 29.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to September 28.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,736,609 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,974,001 rials. On September 28, the euro was priced at 1,971,536 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 29

Rial on September 28

1 US dollar

USD

1,736,609

1,728,507

1 British pound

GBP

2,302,160

2,289,970

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,086,713

2,086,170

1 Swedish króna

SEK

174,323

174,273

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

182,233

181,801

1 Danish krone

DKK

264,053

263,392

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,091

18,039

1 UAE Dirham

AED

472,868

470,662

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,623,019

5,600,870

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

626,685

623,650

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,103,017

1,099,086

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

221,366

220,357

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,513,488

4,492,170

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,225,583

1,222,446

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

984,148

979,157

1 South African rand

ZAR

105,688

106,504

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,453

35,358

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,574

20,494

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

477,090

474,865

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

132,535

131,932

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,235

14,166

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,219,035

1,214,585

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

463,096

460,935

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,618,641

4,597,093

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,358,598

1,352,537

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,410,390

1,404,218

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

52,499

52,357

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

827

823

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,130,142

1,126,918

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

271,505

270,620

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

258,696

257,473

100 Thai baht

THB

5,165,324

5,173,978

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

425,406

424,260

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,276,603

1,275,715

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,449,378

2,437,951

1 euro

EUR

1,974,001

1,971,536

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

393,893

390,626

1 Georgian lari

GEL

668,533

664,927

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

96,392

96,552

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,360

26,613

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

573,346

571,521

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,021,534

1,015,686

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,777,971

2,767,520

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

188,242

187,004

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

494,965

504,073

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,031

2,024

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,974,001 rials and $1 costs 1,736,609.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,44-2,47 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,77-2,80 million rials.

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