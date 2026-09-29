Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 29.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to September 28.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,736,609 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,974,001 rials. On September 28, the euro was priced at 1,971,536 rials.

Currency Rial on September 29 Rial on September 28 1 US dollar USD 1,736,609 1,728,507 1 British pound GBP 2,302,160 2,289,970 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,086,713 2,086,170 1 Swedish króna SEK 174,323 174,273 1 Norwegian krone NOK 182,233 181,801 1 Danish krone DKK 264,053 263,392 1 Indian rupee INR 18,091 18,039 1 UAE Dirham AED 472,868 470,662 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,623,019 5,600,870 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 626,685 623,650 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,103,017 1,099,086 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 221,366 220,357 1 Omani rial OMR 4,513,488 4,492,170 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,225,583 1,222,446 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 984,148 979,157 1 South African rand ZAR 105,688 106,504 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,453 35,358 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,574 20,494 1 Qatari riyal QAR 477,090 474,865 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 132,535 131,932 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,235 14,166 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,219,035 1,214,585 1 Saudi riyal SAR 463,096 460,935 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,618,641 4,597,093 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,358,598 1,352,537 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,410,390 1,404,218 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 52,499 52,357 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 827 823 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,130,142 1,126,918 1 Libyan dinar LYD 271,505 270,620 1 Chinese yuan CNY 258,696 257,473 100 Thai baht THB 5,165,324 5,173,978 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 425,406 424,260 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,276,603 1,275,715 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,449,378 2,437,951 1 euro EUR 1,974,001 1,971,536 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 393,893 390,626 1 Georgian lari GEL 668,533 664,927 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 96,392 96,552 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,360 26,613 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 573,346 571,521 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,021,534 1,015,686 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,777,971 2,767,520 1 Tajik somoni TJS 188,242 187,004 1 Turkmen manat TMT 494,965 504,073 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,031 2,024

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,974,001 rials and $1 costs 1,736,609.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,44-2,47 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,77-2,80 million rials.