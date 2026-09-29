Baku Initiative Group conference at UNGA concludes with peaceful public demonstration (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on the right of return and decolonization concluded with a peaceful public demonstration by participants.

This was reflected in a post by BIG on its official X account.

The conference was held under the theme “Right of Return and Decolonization: Restoration of Delayed Historical Justice.”

The event took place during the high-level week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The Baku Initiative Group is an international non-governmental organization established on July 6, 2023, in Baku during the conference “Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism,” held within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting chaired by Azerbaijan.

BIG works to promote decolonization, the rights of indigenous peoples and ethnic minorities, and the right of return, including that of internally displaced Azerbaijanis. Since its establishment, the group has organized dozens of international conferences, including several events at UN Headquarters in New York, and has published reports submitted to UN bodies.