Azerbaijan shares figures on information, communications, and transport sectors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan has disclosed statistical figures on information, communications, transport, and warehousing.

According to the ministry, investment in the ICT sector grew by up to 50%.

The ministry noted that Azerbaijan’s information and communications sector has become one of the country’s fastest-growing sectors in recent years.

“The expansion of digital services, infrastructure upgrades, and the introduction of modern technologies have driven the emergence of a new stage in this sector. Growing interest in digital solutions is increasing demand for information technologies, strengthening the sector’s role in the economy. This trend is also reflected in key macroeconomic indicators.

From January through August this year, the value added generated in the information and communications sector increased by 10.7% in real terms year-on-year to 1.77 billion manat ($1.04 billion).

As a result, the share of the information and communications sector in GDP rose to 2%, while its share in non-oil/gas GDP increased to 2.9%,” the ministry emphasized.

The ministry added that positive dynamics are also being observed in sector revenues.

“During the reporting period, total revenue increased by 10.7%, or 309 million manat ($181.8 million), in real terms to 2.7 billion manat ($1.6 billion). These figures indicate growing demand for information and communications services and a growth in value added generated in the sector.

Investment in the information and communications sector is also contributing to the creation of new opportunities and improved service quality. Investment in the sector increased by 49.4%, or 109 million manat ($64 million), in real terms to 320 million manat ($188 million). This increase creates favorable conditions for future development,” the ministry said.

The ministry also announced that output in the transport sector reached 11 billion manat ($6.471 billion).

The ministry pointed out that growth momentum has also been maintained in the transport and warehousing sector. Work to renew road infrastructure, expand logistics capabilities, and improve urban mobility is playing an important role in the sector’s development.

From January through August this year, the value added generated in the sector amounted to 6.6 billion manat ($3.9 billion). This figure was 8.7%, or 827 million manat ($486.5 million), higher in real terms than in the same period of 2025.

As a result, the share of the transport and warehousing sector in GDP rose to 7.6%, while its share in non-oil/gas GDP increased to 10.8%.

Significant growth was also observed in output in the transport and warehousing sector. Thus, during the reporting period, sector output increased by 8.7% or 1.36 billion manat ($0.8 billion) in real terms to 10.9 billion manat ($6.4 billion).

During the comparative period, investment in the sector amounted to 2.75 billion manat ($1.6 billion), representing a 4.6% rise in real terms.

“The figures once again confirm the growing role of information and communications technologies and transport and logistics in the non-oil economy. The projects implemented and investments made are strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a regional digital and logistics hub,” the ministry added.