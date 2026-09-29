Azerbaijan's non-oil exports hike by nearly 18% in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 17.6% from January through August 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, reaching $2.81 billion.

This was reported in the September 2026 issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the review, Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports increased by 13% in August this year compared to the same month last year, reaching $350.8 million. During this period, food product exports amounted to $80.7 million. Exports of non-food products increased by 11.4% to $251.1 million.

In the first 8 months of this year, sugar exports increased 2.3-fold compared to the same period last year, cotton yarn exports rose by 62.2%, aluminum and articles thereof by 42.8%, animal or vegetable fats and oils by 30.2%, iron and steel and articles thereof by 20.5%, cotton fiber by 17.8%, fruits and vegetables by 13.7%, and tea by 12.1%.

From January through August 2026, agricultural product exports increased by 19.2% to $732 million, while exports of agro-industrial products rose by 22.1% to $255.8 million.

Overall, combined exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 19.9% to $987.8 million.

During the reporting period, excluding non-monetary gold, gold ranked first among exported non-oil sector goods, at $271.2 million. Copper ores and concentrates ranked second at $183.7 million, while tomatoes ranked third at $172.2 million.

In August 2026, gold ranked first among exported non-oil sector goods at $36.8 million. Copper ores and concentrates ranked second at $31.7 million, while peaches, including nectarines, ranked third at $29.4 million.

From January through August 2026, excluding non-monetary gold, Azerbaijan exported $814.2 million worth of non-oil sector goods to Russia, $435 million to Türkiye, $386.5 million to Georgia, $284.4 million to Switzerland, and $101.1 million to Ukraine.

In August 2026, non-oil sector goods exports amounted to $82.5 million to Russia, $58.5 million to Georgia, $44.4 million to Türkiye, $37.9 million to Switzerland, and $16.1 million to Ukraine.