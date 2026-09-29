FIFA President arrives in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. FIFA President Gianni Infantino has arrived in Azerbaijan to review the progress of preparations for the U-15 World Championship taking place in Baku, the AFFA Press Service told Trend.

As part of his visit, the FIFA President first inspected the football pitches currently under construction in Hovsan.

Infantino examined the 10 pitches that have been prepared for use in a short timeframe.

Satisfied with the progress of organizational preparations, Gianni Infantino toured the pitches in Hovsan settlement accompanied by AFFA officials.

The FIFA President will hold several more meetings during his visit before concluding his trip to Baku.

The U-15 World Championship and festival will be held in Baku on October 24-30.

The Azerbaijan national team will compete in Group AF. The team's opponents in the group are Andorra, Australia, Haiti, Israel, and East Timor.