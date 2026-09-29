Uzbekistan, Türkiye set sights on new agricultural projects

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan and Türkiye discussed new joint projects in agriculture, including livestock, seed production, drought-resistant crops, and agricultural trade, at a meeting between Agriculture Minister Ibrohim Abdurahmonov and Türkiye’s Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı on Sept. 28.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

According to the Ministry, the meeting reviewed the current state of bilateral agricultural cooperation, existing opportunities, and projects planned for implementation.

The sides placed particular emphasis on strengthening agricultural ties and organizing the next meeting of the working group on developing agricultural cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

“We see significant potential for expanding practical cooperation in agriculture, particularly in livestock, seed production, climate-resilient crops and agricultural trade,” the ministry said.

Additionally, the officials discussed developing livestock production and feed resources, expanding cooperation in seed production and developing crop varieties resistant to drought.

Another focus was increasing the number of businesses involved in the mutual export and import of agricultural products between the two countries. The sides also exchanged views on developing fisheries and strengthening cooperation in agricultural science and research.

The Turkish delegation, led by Yumakli, also visited Tashkent State Agrarian University accompanied by Abdurahmonov. The delegation reviewed educational facilities, modern infrastructure, and programs aimed at training young specialists for the agricultural sector.

The visit provides an additional platform for Uzbekistan and Türkiye to expand cooperation across agricultural production, trade, research, and human capital development, while identifying practical areas for new joint projects.