QazaqGaz issues $500M tranche of 2-year eurobonds at 5.5%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. QazaqGaz issues a $500 million tranche of coupon bonds under its $1.5 billion Bond Programme on September 29, 2026, with a maturity date on September 29, 2028.

This was reflected in the company's publication on Astana International Exchange (AIX).

The bonds, registered under ISIN KZQ000001593, were issued to professional clients in accordance with the applicable law of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC).

The issue comprises 500 bonds with a nominal value of $1 million each. The securities were issued at 100% of their nominal value and carry a coupon rate of 5.5% per annum.

The coupon will be paid once, at the end of the circulation period, together with the principal amount. The single coupon period runs from September 29, 2026, to September 28, 2028.

The register closing date is set for September 28, 2028, at 23:59:59 Astana time. The coupon payment commencement date is September 29, 2028, with payments to be made within 10 business days following the record date.

The day count fraction used for the calculations is US30/360.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on the Astana International Exchange (AIX) from September 30, 2026. The AIX Registrar will act as the place of settlement.

According to the terms and conditions, full information on the issuer and the bond offer is available only through the combined consideration of the Bonds T&C and the Offer Document.

The document was signed on behalf of National Company QazaqGaz JSC by Zhanbolat Mirmanov, Chairman of the Management Board for Economics and Finance.