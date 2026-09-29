India’s BR Global Trade expands agricultural exports to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Indian company BR Global Trade has expanded its export network to Turkmenistan with its first shipment to the country, the company said in a post on its official social media account today.

According to the publication, the shipment consisted of frozen halal Indian buffalo trimmings supplied from India to Turkmenistan.

“BR Global Trade has completed its first shipment of Frozen Halal Indian Buffalo Trimmings from India to Turkmenistan,” the company said.

The company described Turkmenistan as a new market in its growing export network.

For reference, BR Global Trade is an India-based export-import company headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, specializing in frozen food, seafood, meat and poultry, ready-to-eat products, fruits and vegetables. According to the company, it works with international buyers and supports bulk supply, private-label manufacturing and customized export solutions.

The company says its associated production facilities operate in accordance with international food-safety and quality standards, including BRC, GMP, KOSHER, HACCP, ISO 22000 and US FDA requirements. BR Global Trade is also listed as a member of India’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), and is approved by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

BR Global Trade lists frozen buffalo meat, lamb, seafood, IQF fruits and vegetables and ready-to-eat foods among its export products. Independent Indian trade platforms also identify the company as a supplier and trading company established in 2020 and list frozen halal buffalo meat among its products.

Meanwhile, agricultural products are already part of India’s exports to Turkmenistan. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, major Indian exports to Turkmenistan include agricultural products, sugar and meat.

The two countries have also taken steps to promote agricultural trade and market access. In July 2024, the Embassy of India in Ashgabat, together with India’s Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), held an Indian Mango Festival in Ashgabat, where four mango varieties were presented to more than 100 Turkmen businesses and representatives of relevant government and business institutions.

Agriculture and agro-processing have been identified as areas for expanded bilateral cooperation at the government level. The 2022 India-Turkmenistan Joint Statement identified agriculture and agro-processing among potential areas for greater cooperation and called for greater participation by private companies.