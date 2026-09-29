Azerbaijani Azercosmos' export revenues rise in 8M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Export revenues of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) rosefrom January through August 2026.

This was reported in the September 2026 issue of the Export Review published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

According to the review, in the reporting period, Azercosmos provided telecommunications services worth a total of $17.4 million to nearly 95 companies from 36 countries around the world, which is 5.8 million manat ($3.4 million), or 50%, higher than in the same period last year.

Revenue generated by Azercosmos from service exports accounted for 61% of its total revenue.

During the reporting period, the top five destinations for satellite telecommunications service exports were the UK with $2.8 million, Luxembourg with $2.1 million, Türkiye with $874,700, Pakistan with $776,500, and Tanzania with $437,200.

“Since the Earth observation satellite completed its mission one year earlier, in its ninth year of operation, data on optical satellite services have been removed from the table.

Satellite telecommunications services, considered a new-generation service export, play an important role in diversifying service exports,” the report said.

Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports, excluding non-monetary gold, increased by 17.6% from January through August 2026 compared to the same period of 2025, reaching $2.81 billion.

According to the review, Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector exports increased by 13% in August this year compared to the same month last year, reaching $350.8 million.