Turkmenistan proposes UN-backed trade logistics center, Caspian corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Turkmenistan has proposed establishing a UN-backed international center for sustainable trade logistics and customs cooperation, as well as a transregional transport corridor through the Caspian Sea.

This was announced in a statement by the delegation of Turkmenistan at the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The statement said that the proposed International Centre for Sustainable Trade Logistics and Customs Cooperation could serve as a platform for harmonizing procedures, exchanging best practices, digitalizing transit and expanding developing countries' access to global markets.

Turkmenistan also proposed establishing a transregional transport corridor linking South and Central Asia with Europe through the Caspian Sea.

The country officials announced that development of the corridor could help diversify transport routes, strengthen connectivity, expand trade and promote closer economic ties among the regions.

The proposals are part of Turkmenistan's broader approach to sustainable transport and connectivity. The country said it would continue work on creating a Global Atlas of Sustainable Transport Connectivity, designed to assess progress, identify infrastructure gaps and coordinate international efforts.

Turkmenistan also said it would actively support implementation of the Awaza Programme of Action for Landlocked Developing Countries for 2024-2034 and the Awaza Political Declaration.

The country noted that it had been elected Chair of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries for 2027-2028 and said it viewed the position as an opportunity to advance practical cooperation in areas including transport and energy connectivity.

The Turkmen delegation said the country would continue working to translate international agreements into concrete infrastructure, trade and investment projects.