Iran, Russia seek to accelerate economic cooperation - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Iran and Russia are proposing solutions to accelerate economic cooperation.

This was announced in a statement published by the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, citing remarks by Minister Mohsen Paknejad made during a videoconference meeting held today (September 29) with Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov.

“Iran and Russia are proposing solutions to remove existing obstacles. Within the framework of these proposals, more significant results can be achieved in the shortest possible time,” he said.

The Iranian minister added that on September 28, a meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia was held via videoconference. During the meeting, a number of important decisions were made in various economic sectors.

The Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Iran and Russia is one of the main mechanisms for developing cooperation between the two countries in various economic sectors. Within the framework of the commission, special attention is paid to issues related to energy, investment, trade, and the implementation of joint projects.

Meanwhile, the 19th meeting of the Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission took place in Tehran in February. The commission discussed the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway as part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, the transportation of Russian gas to Iran, and the development of cooperation in the fields of space exploration, nuclear energy, trade and the economy, finance and banking, customs, industry and mining, agriculture, healthcare, culture and tourism, and science and technology. As a result of the discussions, a joint commission document was drafted and signed by the ministers of both countries.