Investment opportunities of the Alat Free Economic Zone presented at MIHAS international exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The Alat Free Economic Zone Authority was represented with a dedicated stand at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS), held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

During the exhibition, the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone, the favorable business environment created for investors, and its investment opportunities were presented to the international business community. Visitors were provided with detailed information on the AFEZ’s strategic geographical location, unique legal framework, package of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, ready-to-use industrial land plots equipped with modern infrastructure, and other advantages.

Throughout the exhibition, meetings were held with representatives of companies from various countries and industrial sectors to explore opportunities for implementing high value-added, export-oriented manufacturing projects within AFEZ. Potential investors’ questions were addressed, and views were exchanged on possible areas of cooperation. Malaysian companies showed particular interest in the favorable investment opportunities offered by AFEZ.

Participation in the MIHAS international exhibition contributed to further promoting the Alat Free Economic Zone within the international business community, establishing new business connections, and expanding opportunities for cooperation with potential investors.