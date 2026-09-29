Kazakhstan proposes investment and financial platform with Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed establishing a Kazakhstan-German investment and financial platform at a meeting with heads of German economic associations and financial institutions as part of his official visit to Germany.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president.

"Such a platform will make it possible to combine German and European capital with Kazakh co-financing, guarantees and risk-sharing mechanisms, while the Baiterek holding will ensure project structuring. We welcome the participation of German export credit and investment insurance institutions, alongside international financial organizations already operating in our country. In this context, I would particularly like to highlight the importance we attach to cooperation with Euler Hermes, which is already operating in Kazakhstan," Tokayev said.

According to the president, priority attention should be given to cooperation in critical raw materials. Kazakhstan is interested in cooperation with the German Raw Materials Fund and in promoting projects that meet the criteria for UFK guarantees and contribute to strengthening the reliability of raw material supplies for German industry.

Tokayev also highlighted the modernization of the energy and industrial sectors, including the development of renewable energy sources and green hydrogen. He noted that there is significant potential for cooperation between the European Investment Bank and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan with the participation of German capital in all these areas.

Another priority identified by the President is the development of a Kazakhstan-German partnership in digital innovation and artificial intelligence.

"We invite German companies to leverage their potential in areas such as data center technologies, energy efficiency, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity. Another promising area is fintech. Kazakhstan’s highly developed digital financial ecosystem provides an opportunity to create advanced payment solutions and tokenization technologies in the domestic market, with their subsequent scaling across the region," Tokayev said.

The president also highlighted the development of Alatau City as another area of cooperation, describing it as a potential gateway for broader participation of the German financial sector in Kazakhstan’s economy.

"This project represents the first smart city in Central Asia, designed from the outset to meet all the requirements of the digital era. It can become a practical link between German institutional capital and Kazakhstan’s investment opportunities. I am confident that Alatau City will become a new center of attraction for talent, technology and business across Eurasia," Tokayev said.

In conclusion, Tokayev said Kazakhstan and Germany have the necessary opportunities to build close financial, technological and investment cooperation, building on the high level of political dialogue. The president assured that Kazakhstan would continue to provide favorable and predictable conditions for investors, protect their rights and support strategically important projects.