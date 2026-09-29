Impunity leads to committing new crimes - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Impunity leads to committing new crimes, the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Kamran Aliyev, said in a joint interview with Trend News Agency and REAL TV.

The full version of the interview will air on September 30 at 21:00.

The Prosecutor General announced that 57 previously unsolved criminal cases have been resolved. According to him, 17 of these cases were solved in 2022, while seven have been resolved between the first half of 2026 and the present.

"If a crime has been committed, it is crucial to solve it in full detail. Perpetrators cannot go unpunished. Impunity leads to the commission of new crimes. In this regard, it is essential to solve every crime, whether 30 or 40 years have passed since it occurred. We must also approach this issue from the perspective of the victims' loved ones," Aliyev noted.

He stated that the relatives of murder victims from previously unsolved cases often attend public reception sessions to express their hope that the crimes will be resolved. According to the Prosecutor General, the prosecutor's office works alongside relevant state agencies on such cases, and joint investigative-operational groups have been established.

Aliyev also touched upon international legal cooperation regarding individuals who have left the country to evade responsibility. He stated that extradition is part of the Prosecutor's Office's routine operations and that the public is regularly informed about both the extradition of individuals to Azerbaijan and their extradition from the country to other states.

"The Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Justice are the central executive bodies responsible for legal assistance and extradition. Both institutions operate in this area," the Prosecutor General said.

He noted that 65 individuals were extradited to Azerbaijan from other countries in 2025.

"In 2025, 65 individuals were extradited to Azerbaijan from other countries. Every extradition is a complex process. Whether we request a person's extradition or another country submits a request to us, all stages of the process are scrutinized. There are quite stringent legal requirements in this area," Aliyev noted.

The Prosecutor General added that all legal aspects of the matter are reviewed before individuals are extradited to another country.