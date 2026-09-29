Azerbaijan Airlines celebrates Tourism Workers’ Day with special offers for passengers

Azerbaijan Airlines is marking Tourism Workers’ Day with a campaign that gives passengers more reasons to explore Azerbaijan, with special offers in Baku and across the country.

From 29 September to 31 December 2026, passengers can use their boarding passes from Azerbaijan Airlines flights taken in 2026 to enjoy discounts on hotel stays, dining, wellness, spa, fitness and entertainment.

The campaign also includes a complimentary sightseeing bus tour of Baku and, on 3 October, free entry to selected tourist attractions.

The initiative supports domestic tourism while extending the benefits of flying with Azerbaijan Airlines beyond the journey itself.

To redeem an offer, passengers must present their original paper boarding pass. Each pass can be used once and will be retained by the participating partner. Electronic boarding passes are not accepted.

Validity dates and conditions vary by offer. All offers are subject to availability, and restrictions may apply.

For more information and full campaign details, please visit the link below:

Offers | Azerbaijan Airlines