Kazakhstan to launch rail traffic on Darbaza-Maktaaral line to Uzbekistan by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan plans to launch operational rail traffic on the Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line to the border with Uzbekistan by the end of 2026, the Kazakh Ministry of Transport said.

According to the ministry, construction of the Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line to the Uzbek border has entered its final stage, with the main efforts currently focused on completing earthworks, laying railway tracks and constructing artificial structures.

"To date, 12.9 million cubic meters of earthworks have been completed, or 98% of the total planned volume of 13.2 million cubic meters. A total of 142 kilometers of track structure have been assembled at track assembly bases, of which 105.6 kilometers have already been laid along the section. This accounts for 61% of the planned volume," the ministry said.

Construction of artificial structures is also progressing at a high pace. A total of 124 out of 129 culverts, or 96%, have been installed. Construction of 29 bridges has been completed, while work is continuing at four more sites. A total of 977 units of equipment and 1,815 workers are involved in the construction.

In October, the project is expected to complete the embankment of the railway subgrade and the laying of track structures on the main tracks, as well as carry out the joining of the railway track.

The Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line, with a length of 127.6 kilometers of main tracks, is one of the key infrastructure projects in southern Kazakhstan. The project is being implemented on the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The project will create an additional international railway route with Uzbekistan, reduce the load on the congested Saryagash-Tashkent section, increase the capacity of Kazakhstan’s railway network and expand transit opportunities toward Central Asian countries.

Construction of the railway line began in November 2023.