Kazakhstan highly values Deutsche Bahn contribution to railway sector modernization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan highly values Deutsche Bahn’s contribution to the modernization of the country’s railway sector, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with the German group’s executives in Berlin, according to the Kazakh president’s press service.

Tokayev particularly highlighted the joint project between DB Engineering & Consulting and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) aimed at developing passenger rail services.

The president also emphasized the importance of integrating Kazakh manufacturers into Deutsche Bahn’s supply chain, including through the required certification.

DB AG Chief Procurement Officer Jan Grothe expressed appreciation for the positive assessment of the German group’s work in Kazakhstan and confirmed readiness to further deepen cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Andreas Lubs, Head of DB Cargo Eurasia GmbH. Kazakhstan and DB Cargo Eurasia are actively cooperating in the development of container freight traffic, with particular attention currently focused on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

The sides confirmed their mutual interest in strengthening long-term cooperation across the transport and logistics sector.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Germany on an official visit on September 28. According to the Bureau of National Statistics of Kazakhstan, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany amounted to $2.57 billion from January through July 2026.