SLB OneSubsea wins ExxonMobil-backed Rovuma LNG subsea contract

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. SLB’s OneSubsea joint venture has secured a contract from ExxonMobil Moçambique, Limitada, on behalf of the Area 4 partners, to provide subsea production systems for the first phase of the Rovuma LNG project offshore Mozambique, SLB said on Sept.29.

The Area 4 partnership includes ExxonMobil, ENH, CNPC, Eni, KOGAS and XRG.

Under the contract, OneSubsea will supply subsea trees, manifolds, umbilicals and related control systems for deepwater production. The company will also provide engineering, procurement, manufacturing and installation services for the project.

"This award reflects our ability to deliver integrated subsea solutions that help customers accelerate development and maximize value from deepwater resources," said Mads Hjelmeland, CEO of SLB OneSubsea.

"The Rovuma project represents a significant opportunity for Mozambique’s growing LNG sector, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with ExxonMobil operations in Africa, bringing our proven technology and expertise to this important phase of the development and beyond," he added.

As part of its involvement in the project, SLB OneSubsea plans to establish a services base in Mozambique. The facility is expected to provide training and employment opportunities while contributing to the development of local and regional supply chains.

The contract represents another step in the development of Mozambique’s offshore gas resources, as the country seeks to expand its position in the global LNG market.

SLB OneSubsea is a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions and Subsea7, focused on subsea production technologies and services for offshore oil and gas developments. The company is headquartered in Oslo and Houston and employs around 10,000 people globally.