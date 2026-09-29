Iran's trade turnover with Belarus reaches $76M in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29.The trade turnover between Iran and Belarus amounted to $76 million last year (2025).

This was announced by the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, citing remarks of the Director General of the Central Asia, Caucasus, and Russia Department at the organization, Mehdi Babayi.

"Iran's exports within the trade turnover between the two countries consisted primarily of agricultural and petrochemical products," he noted.

Babayi also said that, with the aim of boosting economic ties, the 19th meeting of the Iran-Belarus Joint Economic Commission will be held in Belarus, attended by Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Seyed Mohammad Atabak, and Belarus's Minister of Industry, Andrei Kuznetsov.

"Organizing the joint commission meeting paves the way for strengthening mutual cooperation between the two countries. Discussions at this meeting will focus on bolstering ties in the fields of trade, industry, agriculture, investment, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, as well as between the private sectors," he explained.

Babayi added that a memorandum of cooperation would be signed by the ministers of the two countries at the conclusion of the meeting.

Babayi pointed out that Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade would meet with the Prime Minister and other officials during his visit to Belarus. Furthermore, he will attend the opening of a special pavilion dedicated to trade between Iran and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union at the Innoprom exhibition.

The official didn’t specify the date on which the meeting would be held.