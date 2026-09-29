Kazakhstan seeks deeper localization of German Wilo production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan seeks to deepen localization of German Wilo Group’s production by increasing the share of components manufactured in the country, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a meeting with Wilo Group Chairman and CEO Oliver Hermes in Berlin.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president.

The meeting took place within the framework of Tokayev's official visit to Germany, which began on September 28.

Tokayev said Wilo is a good example of industrial localization of German business in Kazakhstan and highly valued the company’s investment in a production complex in Almaty Region.

The president emphasized that the next step should include increasing the share of components produced in Kazakhstan, developing engineering and service capabilities, and expanding the participation of domestic suppliers.

Tokayev also positively assessed Wilo’s plans to launch a regional service and engineering center for pumping equipment in Alatau.

"According to the Head of State, the next step should be to deepen localization by increasing the share of components produced in Kazakhstan, developing engineering and service capabilities, and expanding the participation of domestic suppliers", the president's press service said.

During the meeting, Hermes thanked Tokayev for supporting the group’s projects and outlined plans to expand the company’s partnership in Kazakhstan. He noted that Kazakhstan has become Wilo’s regional hub in Central Asia.

Wilo Group produces pumps and provides energy-efficient solutions for residential buildings, public facilities, and industrial facilities.