D.A.R. Metall AG eyes waste recycling project in Kazakhstan’s Alatau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Germany’s D.A.R. Metall AG is interested in participating in a project to process municipal and industrial waste in Alatau, D.A.R. Metall AG Chairman Christian Artner said during a meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the Kazakh president’s press service reported.

The meeting took place within the framework of Tokayev's official visit to Germany, which began on September 28.

During the meeting, Tokayev emphasized that developing cooperation with D.A.R. Metall AG and introducing modern German technologies is in line with Kazakhstan’s industrial and environmental priorities. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for implementing a joint metal processing project in Kazakhstan.

The president highlighted the priority of the metallurgical industry for Kazakhstan and briefed Artner on the reconstruction of Qarmet, a major enterprise in the sector.

"In turn, Christian Artner confirmed the German company’s readiness to continue implementing industrial projects in Kazakhstan. He also expressed D.A.R. Metall AG’s interest in participating in a project to process municipal and industrial waste in Alatau, as well as in new projects with Qarmet, the presidential press service said", the president's press service said.

DAR Metall AG specializes in the production of aluminum granules from secondary raw materials, as well as the production of shaped and unshaped refractory products for use in the metallurgical, chemical, cement, oil, gas and glass industries.