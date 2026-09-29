Russia tightens ruble cash rules for Uzbekistan-bound travelers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Russia has reduced the limit on cash rubles that individuals may take out of the country to 1 million rubles (approximately $11,887) when traveling to Uzbekistan and several other countries, under a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 29.

This was reflected in the statement by the Migration Agency of Uzbekistan.

The new restriction applies to cash rubles exported from Russia to Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The measure extends an existing restriction on cash ruble exports to members of the Eurasian Economic Union to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan.

Under the decree, individuals are generally prohibited from taking more than 1 million rubles (about $11,887) in cash to the listed countries. The previous threshold was equivalent to $100,000 at the Russian Central Bank exchange rate.

The restriction applies specifically to cash Russian rubles and does not prevent individuals from transferring or holding funds through bank accounts.

An exception allows individuals to take more than 1 million rubles (about $11,887) through international airports designated by the Russian government if they have bank documents certified by the issuing bank confirming that the funds were withdrawn from their account or deposit. The government will also determine additional documents that may qualify for the exception.

If the requirements are violated, the portion of cash exceeding 1 million rubles (about $11,887) carried by an individual is subject to confiscation. For legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the decree provides for the confiscation of the entire amount of cash currency exported in violation of the restrictions.

The restrictions also apply separately to legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, for whom the export of cash currency to the specified countries is prohibited regardless of the amount, subject to the exceptions established by the decree.

The Russian government, in coordination with the Central Bank, has been instructed to establish within three months a procedure for accounting for cash rubles exported from Russia.

The measure is relevant to Uzbek citizens working or residing in Russia who plan to return to Uzbekistan with large amounts of cash rubles. Travelers carrying substantial sums should check the applicable requirements and ensure they have the necessary bank documentation before departure.