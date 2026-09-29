Uzbekistan, Iran review new avenues for bilateral economic ties

Photo: The Press service of the President of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian discussed ways to expand trade, investment and cultural cooperation during a phone call on September 29.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

At the start of the conversation, Mirziyoyev congratulated Pezeshkian on his birthday and wished him good health, family well-being and success in his official duties.

The presidents placed particular attention on expanding multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

"During the conversation, special attention was paid to the development of multifaceted cooperation, in particular, further intensification of cooperation in trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres," the press service said.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the regional agenda and the schedule of upcoming bilateral and international events.

Additionally, the leaders’ discussion provided an opportunity to coordinate positions on regional issues and review the upcoming bilateral agenda.

Uzbekistan and Iran maintain broad bilateral ties spanning trade, investment, transport, energy, agriculture, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The two countries have also been working to expand transport and logistics links, with Iran providing Uzbekistan access to international markets through its ports and transport infrastructure. Trade turnover between Iran and Uzbekistan exceeded $280 million during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through August 22, 2026).

Iran’s agricultural sector has significant potential to support the expansion of bilateral trade, with the country producing an average of 130 million tons of agricultural products annually. Iran is also seeking to reduce annual agricultural losses, estimated at 40 million tons, through technologies such as irradiation and by expanding exports to regional markets.