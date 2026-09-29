Kazakhstan, Rhenus Group discuss development of Trans-Caspian route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Executive Board of Rhenus Group Tobias Bartz discussed the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and the implementation of joint infrastructure projects, according to the Kazakh president’s press service.

The meeting was held today as part of Tokayev’s official visit to Germany.

Tokayev noted Rhenus Group’s longstanding contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s transport connectivity and said the country aims to become one of the continent’s major logistics hubs.

"Particular attention was paid to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for joint efforts to build a competitive logistics route with modern ports, terminals, railways and digital services," the statement said.

The President also welcomed Rhenus Group’s participation in the development of a multimodal hub at the Port of Aktau.

In turn, Bartz noted Kazakhstan’s high potential as a major transport and logistics hub and expressed the company’s interest in participating in joint projects.

Following the meeting, the sides confirmed their readiness to expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route passing through a number of countries in the region and connecting Asia with Europe. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and runs through the countries of Central Asia. It then crosses the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, before reaching Europe.