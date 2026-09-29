Kazakhstan's Air Astana to launch direct flights from Almaty to Malaysia's Langkaw

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan'sAir Astana plans to launch direct seasonal flights from Almaty to Langkawi, Malaysia, starting December 25, 2026, the airline said.

The flights will operate during the autumn-winter navigation period from December 25, 2026, through March 27, 2027, three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays using an Airbus A321LR long-haul aircraft.

According to the schedule, all times are local:

KC8167 Almaty (21:35) - Langkawi (08:10+1), with a flight time of 7 hours and 35 minutes;

KC8168 Langkawi (09:40) - Almaty (14:40), with a flight time of 8 hours.

Citizens of Kazakhstan can enter Malaysia without a visa for up to 30 days.

Earlier, Air Astana announced plans to increase the frequency of flights from Almaty to Tbilisi and Bangkok. Flights from Almaty to Tbilisi will increase from November 2, with additional services operating on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights from Astana on Fridays and Sundays have been extended through October 11.

The airline will increase the frequency of flights from Almaty to Bangkok to five per week starting September 30. From November, the route will become daily.

Air Astana is one of the largest airlines in Central Asia. The airline was registered in 2001 and has been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to perform aircraft maintenance in accordance with Part-145 requirements.