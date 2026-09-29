Eni, major Italian companies launch new platform to boost supply chains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Eni, Confindustria, Enel, Snam, UniCredit, Q8 Italia, Webuild, Accenture, Avvale and RINA have launched the Systema Foundation, a new platform aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of Italian businesses and supply chains, Eni said on Sept.29.

The foundation was announced during Open-es ACT 2026, an event focused on identifying priorities and practical measures to support companies and supply chains amid ongoing economic, technological, social and environmental changes.

Systema Foundation will serve as a forum for dialogue and strategic coordination, bringing together major stakeholders from industry, finance, business associations and institutions to develop shared priorities, models and approaches.

The initiative is intended to help companies address emerging risks and opportunities while reducing complexity and duplication in areas that can be managed more effectively through coordinated action at the national level.

"The establishment of Systema Foundation marks a further evolution of this path: a governance model that is even more open and representative, aimed at progressively broadening the Alliance and bringing together the capabilities of the country’s leading stakeholders around the priorities that impact supply chain competitiveness," said Claudio Granata, Eni Director Stakeholder Relations & Services and President of Systema Foundation.

He added that Eni's industrial development has historically been closely linked to the growth of the countries, regions and supply chains in which it operates.

According to Granata, the same approach has guided the development of Open-es, which provides companies with practical tools and solutions aimed at strengthening the productive system.

Open-es has so far brought together more than 48,000 companies and will remain a central element of the initiative promoted by Systema Foundation.

The platform will continue supporting companies, facilitating their development and promoting greater coordination across supply chains by drawing on the expertise and solutions offered by members of the Open-es Alliance.

Systema Foundation will also remain open to new organizations seeking to join the initiative, with the aim of gradually expanding its representation and capacity to support the competitiveness of Italian supply chains.