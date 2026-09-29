Uzbekistan, EU, WMC Group target new projects in Uzbekistan’s mining sector

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Uzbekistan, the European Union and Dutch company WMC Group discussed new cooperation opportunities in mining and mineral resources, including potential projects in Uzbekistan, during a meeting on Sept. 28 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology R. Yusupov, Toivo Klaar, EU ambassador to Uzbekistan, and representatives of WMC Group’s management to review priority areas for cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EU in the mining and geological sectors.

Moreover, the sides discussed initiatives by the Netherlands aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation in Uzbekistan’s mining and mineral resources sector.

WMC Group representatives presented the company’s activities in Uzbekistan, including its ongoing operations and projects being implemented in the country.

“The development of cooperation in mining and mineral resources can create opportunities for new projects and stronger links between Uzbekistan and European partners,” the ministry said.

Additionally, the meeting covered prospects for further cooperation and potential new projects, as well as other issues related to the development of Uzbekistan’s mining and geological sector.

The meeting provided a platform for Uzbek authorities, EU representatives and a European private-sector partner to exchange views on current projects and identify potential areas for further cooperation.