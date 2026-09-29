Uzbekneftegaz, US-based J.P. Morgan chart course to global capital markets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Today, Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftegaz and US-based J.P. Morgan discussed potential access to international capital markets, future bond issuance, and long-term financial cooperation during a meeting between the companies’ senior executives in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekneftegaz, following a meeting between First Deputy Chairman S. Khamroev and T. Kunaybaev, managing director, regional head and head of investment banking for CIS countries at J.P. Morgan Bank, to review opportunities for using modern financial instruments and strengthening the company’s financial position.

The discussions focused on the possibility of issuing bonds on international capital markets in the future, as well as managing financial risks through appropriate hedging and other risk-management instruments.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on global financial market trends and their potential impact on the cost of financing for companies seeking to raise capital internationally.

Another focus was the development of investor relations, including establishing an open and effective dialogue with investors and improving the way Uzbekneftegaz communicates its financial performance and strategic priorities to the investment community.

“Effective use of capital market instruments and transparent communication with investors are important elements of our long-term financial cooperation,” Uzbekneftegaz said.

Additionally, the meeting covered prospects for continued cooperation with J.P. Morgan on financial instruments and international capital markets.

Following the discussions, the sides agreed to continue their dialogue on the effective use of capital market instruments and the development of long-term financial cooperation.

Potential access to international capital markets could provide Uzbekneftegaz with additional financing options, while stronger investor relations can help the company communicate its financial and strategic position to international investors more effectively.