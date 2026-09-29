Azerbaijan and Russia discuss enhancing legislative cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Prosecutor General’s Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev and Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov discussed opportunities for enhancing cooperation in the legislative sphere during a meeting held in Moscow on September 29.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the information, the parties exchanged views on strengthening institutional ties, the mutual exchange of experience, legal education, and professional personnel training. Opportunities for organizing joint scientific-practical events and training sessions were also discussed.

Aliyev noted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries' prosecution authorities in areas such as mutual legal assistance, the fight against crime, and information exchange. Meanwhile, Krasnov expressed interest in developing long-term relations with his Azerbaijani colleagues.

During the meeting, Aliyev presented the "100th Anniversary of the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan (1918–2018)" jubilee medal to Igor Krasnov.