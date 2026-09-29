Kazakhstan sees Germany as key strategic partner in Europe

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Germany is a key strategic partner of Kazakhstan in Europe, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, according to the press service of the Kazakh president.

“The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that Germany is a key strategic partner of our country in Europe, and bilateral cooperation is based on mutual trust, respect and common interests,” the statement said.

Tokayev noted that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Germany. The Kazakh president said that over the past three decades, significant progress has been achieved across the entire spectrum of the partnership.

In turn, Steinmeier said he highly values Tokayev’s personal contribution to expanding multifaceted cooperation between Astana and Berlin.

He expressed confidence that Tokayev’s current visit will give additional impetus to bilateral relations and bring them to a qualitatively new level.

Tokayev arrived on an official visit to Germany on September 28. Earlier today, during a meeting with heads of German economic associations and financial institutions, Tokayev proposed establishing a Kazakhstan-German investment and financial platform.

He noted that such a platform will make it possible to combine German and European capital with Kazakh co-financing, guarantees and risk-sharing mechanisms, while the Baiterek holding will ensure project structuring. During the meeting, Tokayev welcomed the participation of German export credit and investment insurance institutions, alongside international financial organizations already operating in Kazakhstan.

Another priority identified by the President is the development of a Kazakhstan-German partnership in digital innovation and artificial intelligence.

He invited German companies to leverage their potential in areas such as data center technologies, energy efficiency, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity.

The president also highlighted the development of Alatau City as another area of cooperation, describing it as a potential gateway for broader participation of the German financial sector in Kazakhstan’s economy