Moody’s assigns Kazakhstan's Kcell first-time Baa3 rating with stable outlook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Moody’s Ratings has assigned Kcell JSC a first-time Baa3 long-term issuer rating with a stable outlook today, while its Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was set at ba2, Moody’s announced.

The Baa3 rating incorporates Kcell’s ba2 BCA, as well as Moody’s assumption of high default dependence and strong extraordinary support from the Government of Kazakhstan, which ultimately controls the company through Kazakhtelecom and Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna.

“The Baa3 issuer rating reflects Kcell's strong competitive position as Kazakhstan's second-largest mobile telecommunications operator,” the ratings agency said.

According to Moody’s, Kcell’s position is supported by its nationwide network coverage, high-quality spectrum holdings, leadership in 5G, improving subscriber trends and recent market share gains.

The agency expects Kcell to start generating positive free cash flow and improve its credit metrics over the next one to two years as capital expenditure moderates and recent network investments increasingly support revenue and EBITDA growth.

Moody’s also pointed to Kcell’s close strategic relationship with Kazakhtelecom, including access to fiber infrastructure, converged products, customer cross-selling opportunities and financial support through guarantees on certain debt facilities.

The rating is constrained by Kcell’s concentration in Kazakhstan, elevated capital expenditure related to the 5G rollout and network modernization, as well as uncertainty over the company’s ability to monetize recent network investments through sustained tariff and average revenue per user growth while maintaining subscriber numbers and market share.

The ratings agency expects a high likelihood of extraordinary government support if needed, citing Kcell’s importance to Kazakhstan’s digitalization objectives, national telecommunications infrastructure and government connectivity programs. Moody’s noted that this assessment is also supported by the state’s ownership and oversight through Samruk-Kazyna and a track record of support, including 70 billion Kazakh tenge in direct funding.

Moody’s assigned Kcell a G-3 Issuer Profile Score, with governance risks primarily linked to its integration within the Kazakhtelecom group, large-scale investment program and ultimate government ownership. These risks are partly mitigated by Kcell’s public listing and independent directors on its board.

The agency noted that as of June 2026, the company held KZT2.1 billion ($4.4 million) of cash and KZT6.8 billion ($14.2 million) of short-term treasury bills, together with KZT38.5 billion ($80.5 million) of available committed bank facilities.

"These liquidity sources are sufficient to cover debt maturities, capital spending requirements and operating needs over the next 12-18 months. We expect the company to continue drawing committed facilities to fund the final phase of its 5G investment programme before free cash flow gradually turns positive during 2027", Moody’s said.

Today, Moody’s has also affirmed the Government of Kazakhstan’s local and foreign currency long-term issuer ratings at Baa1, with a stable outlook. The agency also affirmed the foreign currency senior unsecured debt and MTN programme ratings at Baa1 and (P)Baa1, respectively.

Kcell is one of Kazakhstan’s largest mobile telecommunications operators, providing mobile communication, high-speed internet and digital services.