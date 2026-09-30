Saipem awards SCA contract for major offshore energy project in Caspian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Saipem has awarded the Subsea Cable Assets (SCA) a contract for a major energy project in the Caspian Sea, SCA said on Sept.24.

“Subsea Cable Assets (SCA) has secured its first contract, with Saipem Contracting Netherlands BV, with an approximate value of USD 20 million, to provide engineering, specific equipment fabrication, installation and operation, demobilisation and reinstatement to support a major offshore energy project in the Caspian region,” said the company without naming the project.

The scope of work includes the delivery of five cable transport carousels, each with a 1,100 ton capacity and associated cable handling equipment. Reportedly, the equipment will support cable load-out in the UK and onward transport towards Azerbaijan.

“The cable spooling equipment will be mobilised on a Cable Transport Vessel for cable load out at JDR Cable Systems in the UK. Subsequently, the loaded cable carousels will be transported to Southeastern Europe for onward mobilisation using Self-Propelled Modular Transporters (SPMTs) onto smaller transport barges and onto the Caspian region. SCA will manage the entire operation from equipment supply through to on-site deployment, delivering a single, co-ordinated campaign,” reads the message from SCA.

The company said that manufacturing of the cable carousels and related equipment is currently underway at SCA’s Dubai facility, with shipment to Europe planned for by the end of this year.

“This multi-million-dollar contract with Saipem demonstrates the experience our team brings to complex cable transport and handling projects, based on our extensive track record created over recent years. The real value SCA brings isn’t just the equipment, but the specialised project management skills to oversee planning, logistics and execution from end-to-end across multiple geographies. That operational expertise, combined with our spooling and manufacturing capability, means we are ideally placed to deliver this project safely and on schedule,” said SCA Chief Operating Officer Sil de Rijke.

Subsea Cable Assets (SCA) is a specialist offshore-energy engineering and equipment company focused on subsea cable handling and transportation. It designs, manufactures and supplies cable carousels, loading towers, tensioners and other cable-handling systems, and also provides engineering, mobilisation, cable spooling and on-site operational services for offshore wind, oil and gas, interconnector and subsea projects.