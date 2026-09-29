Kazakhstan proposes joint portfolio of energy infrastructure projects with Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan has proposed forming a portfolio of joint projects with Germany to modernize its energy infrastructure, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the Kazakhstan-Germany Business Forum in Berlin today.

This is reflected in the statement, published by the press service of Kazakh President.

“Kazakhstan is one of the major oil suppliers to Europe and makes a significant contribution to the architecture of energy security,” Tokayev said.

He highlighted cooperation with Siemens Energy, including its work with Kazakhstan’s national electricity grid operator KEGOC, as an example of the potential for expanding bilateral energy cooperation.

“We are interested in expanding cooperation in the energy sector and propose forming a portfolio of joint projects to modernize energy infrastructure. Where economically feasible, we should move from supplying equipment to manufacturing it in Kazakhstan, creating a basis for entering the markets of other Central Asian countries through the implementation of specific investment projects,” Tokayev said.

The president also highlighted cooperation in critical raw materials, noting that Kazakhstan possesses 21 of the 34 types of raw materials classified by the European Union as strategic.

“Germany needs reliable and diversified supplies. Kazakhstan is interested in investment and advanced technologies to move further up the value chain. This creates powerful strategic synergy,” Tokayev said.

He added that the next step should be identifying large full-cycle projects covering exploration, extraction, processing and production of high-value-added materials in Kazakhstan.

Tokayev also pointed to potential for expanding agricultural cooperation. Bilateral trade in agricultural products grew 23 percent in 2025, while Kazakhstan’s agricultural exports to Germany increased 38 percent, he said.

“The next step should be developing joint projects across the entire value chain – from precision agriculture and water-saving production to processing, storage and exports,” Tokayev said.