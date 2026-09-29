Azerbaijan-Slovakia strategic partnership reaches new level - Sahiba Gafarova (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia have reached a strategic partnership level, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at an event in Baku marking the Constitution Day of Slovakia.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Gafarova noted that bilateral relations are based on traditional friendship, mutual respect and trust, adding that political dialogue between the two countries has intensified in recent years.

According to the speaker, the first official visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Slovakia in December 2025, as well as official and working visits by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico to Azerbaijan, demonstrated the active political dialogue between the two countries.

She said the relations reached the level of strategic partnership in a relatively short period due to the political will of the two countries’ leaders and a consistent approach to bilateral ties.

Gafarova highlighted the expansion of cooperation in trade and the economy, energy, mutual investment, military technologies, culture, education and inter-parliamentary relations.

She also noted the role of the Joint Working Group on Economic Cooperation in coordinating bilateral interaction and implementing specific projects.

According to Gafarova, the launch of direct flights between Azerbaijan and Slovakia will give further impetus to tourism, business ties and people-to-people contacts.

The speaker also highlighted Slovak-Azerbaijani cooperation in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

She recalled Slovak President Peter Pellegrini’s visit to Azerbaijan in July 2026, during which he held talks with President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha and the two sides reached a number of agreements.

During the visit, the two presidents also viewed the Smart Village project being implemented by a Slovak company in Bash Garvand village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district.

Gafarova described the project as an example of friendly ties between the two countries and noted Slovakia’s support for the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

She also highlighted the school established by the two heads of state, saying it would become another symbol of friendship between the Azerbaijani and Slovak peoples.

Gafarova said the common position of Azerbaijan and Slovakia on bilateral issues and the steps being taken toward concrete goals create conditions for the continued development of cooperation.

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák and Slovakia’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasimov also spoke at the event, highlighting the development of bilateral relations and the contribution of high-level visits and intensive contacts to expanding cooperation.