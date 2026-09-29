Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss prospects for military-technical co-op (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A number of meetings were held as part of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition “ADEX 2026”at the Baku Expo Center.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus, Dmitry Pantus, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the exhibition.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the military and military-technical fields, opportunities for the application of next-generation technologies, the exchange of experience in the relevant areas, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.