Kazakhstan-Germany trade exceeds $2.6B in seven months - Tokayev

Photo: Press service of the President of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Germany exceeded $2.6 billion in the first seven months of 2026, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during an expanded meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier today in Berlin.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Tokayev noted the dynamic development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

“Bilateral trade turnover reached $4.5 billion in 2025. Positive dynamics have continued this year. In the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade exceeded $2.6 billion,” Tokayev said.

He said more than 1,400 companies with German capital are currently registered in Kazakhstan, while total investment inflows from Germany over the past 20 years have reached $8 billion.

Tokayev highlighted cooperation with major German companies, including CLAAS Group, Rhenus Logistics, Siemens Energy and Linde, as examples of bilateral economic ties.

He also noted that Kazakhstan-Germany relations are developing across an increasingly broad range of areas, supported by high-level political dialogue, government cooperation and contacts between the two countries’ business communities.

The presidents also discussed strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation, including expanding interaction in higher education, healthcare and culture.