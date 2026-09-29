Azerbaijan, Sudan discuss dev't of military-technical cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A number of meetings are being held at the Baku Expo Center as part of the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition “ADEX” to discuss the development of military-technical cooperation with a number of leading defense industry companies in our country.

This was reflected in a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

On September 29, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met with a delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Sudan, Lieutenant General Hassan Daoud Kabron Kayan.

The sides discussed the role of military-technical cooperation between the two countries, as well as other issues of mutual interest.