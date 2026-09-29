Azerbaijan, Iran advance talks on trade, transport, and energy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The issue of expanding economic, trade, transportation, and energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran was discussed.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, following a meeting between the Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is currently on a visit to Tehran.

In addition, it was reported that the Deputy Prime Minister conveyed greetings from President Ilham Aliyev to the Iranian President. President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude and, in turn, extended his best wishes.

During the meeting, it was noted that the shared historical and cultural ties between our peoples provide a solid foundation for the development of bilateral relations, and the current state of friendly and good-neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran was highly praised. The prospects for further expanding cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, transportation, and energy were discussed.

Moreover, it was emphasized that the successful continuation of joint projects being implemented in the region will make a significant contribution to the development of both countries and the region as a whole.