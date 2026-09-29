Kazakhstan, Germany set 2026-2028 roadmap for critical minerals, industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan and Germany have agreed on a joint roadmap for industrial, technological and raw materials cooperation for 2026-2028, with a focus on critical raw materials, joint production and sustainable supply chains, during today's meeting in Berlin.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, the roadmap was welcomed by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a joint declaration adopted during Tokayev’s official visit to Germany on September 29-30.

The sides said priority attention would be given to establishing joint production, developing the extraction and processing of critical raw materials, increasing the added value of products manufactured in Kazakhstan and creating reliable and sustainable supply chains.

The presidents also highlighted the importance of trade, economic and investment cooperation, including expanding the range of goods supplied, increasing investment and localizing production.

They welcomed measures already taken to improve the operating environment for German companies in Kazakhstan, including small and medium-sized enterprises, and supported further reforms in this area.

The sides also noted the importance of bringing approaches to standardization closer together, taking into account German, European and international standards.

Energy security and the diversification of energy supply sources and routes were identified as another area of cooperation.

The presidents expressed their intention to develop cooperation within the Kazakhstan-Germany Energy Dialogue and through the H2-Diplo office in Astana, focusing on reliable energy supplies, the development of energy corridors, industrial decarbonization, expanded use of renewable energy and green hydrogen.

They also welcomed the contribution of the Kazakhstan-German Intergovernmental Working Group on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Kazakhstan-German Business Council, the Berlin Eurasian Club, the German Economy Representative Office in Central Asia and the German Eastern Business Association to developing business ties and expanding mutual exports.