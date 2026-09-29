Kazakhstan, Germany back further development of Middle Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Kazakhstan and Germany have reaffirmed the strategic importance of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor for strengthening transport and trade connectivity between Asia and Europe during today's presidential meeting in Berlin.

According to the press service of Kazakh President, this was stated in a joint declaration adopted by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during Tokayev’s official visit to Germany on September 29-30.

The presidents welcomed the further development of the Middle Corridor as a reliable and competitive route that contributes to the diversification of transport links, expansion of trade and strengthening of economic resilience.

They also welcomed initiatives by Kazakhstan, Germany and the European Union aimed at developing transport infrastructure and strengthening connectivity.

The declaration emphasized the importance of the Middle Corridor amid efforts to expand transport and trade links between Asia and Europe.

The presidents also reaffirmed their support for the Strategic Regional Partnership between Central Asia and Germany, which includes transport and regional cooperation among its key areas.

The partnership was launched at the first Central Asia-Germany summit in Berlin on September 29, 2023, and further developed at the second summit in Astana on September 17, 2024.